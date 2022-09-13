CSOs demand stand-alone human rights instrument for climate change victims

Climate change impacts are causing disproportionate impacts and forcing people to compromise their basic human rights, said a study in a seminar at the national press club in Dhaka.

Speakers in the seminar demanded a stand-alone legal instrument under the UNFCCC.

They put this demand in such a time when the UNHCR's Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Climate Change Dr Ian Fry is currently visiting Bangladesh to capture relevant evidence from the ground, said a press release on Tuesday.

Centre for Participatory Research and Development and its research partners SDS, MAASAUS and Badaban Shangho conducted the study in 600 families in Shariarpur, Rajshahi and Satkhira districts.

The study identified an increase in dropping out of schools, child marriage, social and sexual harassment, abuse, gender-based violence, child labor etc in the erosion displaced communities, noted the press release.

There has also been an increase in women's uterus infection, preeclampsia, miscarriage etc due to force or helplessly intake and use of saline water in the south-west coastal areas.

Moreover, there is a rise of involuntary migration from the Barind areas while leaving women burdened with extra work and exposure to social risks e.g. sexual violence.

The study identified a clear link between rights violations especially when the residual impacts of the extreme weather events and slow processes become persistent and force people to compromise their basic needs and requirements.

Reflecting on the study findings, Sharif Jamil, general secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon (BAPA) said, "It's not the climate change impacts only, there are other issues like governance failure, power and class domination, socio-political marginalisation and exclusion which act as the triggering factors of vulnerability.

"We need to address those also, otherwise, we might fail to protect rights," he added.

Nikhil Bhadra, senior reporter, Kaler Kontho hailed the research findings as they established a causal relationship between climate change impacts and human rights violations. He emphasised more such research to capture on-the-ground evidence.

CPRD Chief Executive Md Shamsuddoha emphasised the establishment of a legal instrument or framework under the UNFCCC to safeguard the rights of the climate victims. He also demanded IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) special report on human rights and climate change. Such a report would advance a science-based argument for establishing a multi-lateral legal instrument for protecting the human rights of climate victims.

Rabeya Begum, executive director of SDS, said, "Let not there be a single more instance of child marriage, harassment, and gender-based violence. Countries are beholden by a number of UN Conventions and by their respective constitutions to ensure and safeguard fundamental citizenry rights."

Among others, Lipi Rahman, executive director of Badabon Shangho,and Merina Husda, was present at the seminar.