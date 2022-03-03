Ensure research knowledge for wellbeing of people: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the researchers to ensure that the knowledge obtained from their research is used for the wellbeing of the country's people.

"The practical application of your invented knowledge should be for the welfare of the people. So, I also want to see the impact of the research you are doing now," she said.

The prime minister this while conferring "Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship," "NST Fellowship" and special research donation among teachers, scientists, researchers and science students of different universities and research institutes.

The Science and Technology Ministry arranged the ceremony at Osmani Smriti Auditorium, while the prime minister joined the event virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has given topmost importance to research after assuming power in 1996 and allocated Tk12 crore for research for the first time in the country's history and then started keeping Tk100 crore as block allocation in the budget.

On her behalf, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman handed over the cheques of the fellowships and donations to them.

Sheikh Hasina said the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) is now knocking at the doors.

"So, we'll have to create skilled manpower for it [4IR]. We've been assisting you [researchers and students] keeping it in mind. We want the people of the country to get assistance from you," she added.

Noting that the fellowships and research donations are provided from the government's revenue fund, she said, "You, those who are getting the fellowships will have to work hard for the national development with utmost responsibility."

The prime minister said the world is marching forward with new inventions in technology.

"We'll have to keep up with its pace [the pace of the rapidly changing world]," she added.

Senior Secretary of Science and Technology Ministry Ziaul Hasan delivered the welcome speech.