Load-shedding in Dhaka will be reduced soon: Nasrul

Energy

BSS
15 October, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 07:27 pm

Related News

Load-shedding in Dhaka will be reduced soon: Nasrul

BSS
15 October, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 07:27 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

Electricity supply in Dhaka and its adjoining areas will soon be eased as restoring power transmission in the eastern zone from western needs some more time, said state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid.

Speaking at a programme at Keraniganj, he said load-shedding has increased in Dhaka and its adjoining areas following the recent power grid failure. Synchronization of power between western and eastern zones needs some more time, he said, adding, "We're hopeful that Dhaka and its adjoining areas will be free from load-shedding in the next one or two weeks".

He reiterated that stern action will be taken against the people who were responsible for the recent power grid failure.

Replying to a question, Nasrul said the government has no plan to cut fuel oil prices right now as fuel oil crisis is deteriorating globally. But he said there is no possibility to adjust the prices of fuel oils upward right now.

Bandhan Society of Bangladesh (BSB) organized the event at Keraniganj Chunkutia Boys' School and College as part of its three sampling programme.

BSB chairman and founder chairman of BSB Sima Hamid School Sima Hamid chaired the event while Keraniganj upazia Nirbahi office Md Mehdi Hasan, BSB secretary general and BSB Sima Hamid School principal Raja Maruf Newaz, Shubadda Union Parishad chairman Haji Iqbal Hossain and Chunkutia Girls' High School and College president Haji Md Aslam, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Bangladesh / Top News

load-shedding / Nasrul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

7h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

10h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

5h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

1h | Videos
Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

3h | Videos
He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

23h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back