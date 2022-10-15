Load-shedding in Dhaka will be reduced soon: Nasrul

Electricity supply in Dhaka and its adjoining areas will soon be eased as restoring power transmission in the eastern zone from western needs some more time, said state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid.

Speaking at a programme at Keraniganj, he said load-shedding has increased in Dhaka and its adjoining areas following the recent power grid failure. Synchronization of power between western and eastern zones needs some more time, he said, adding, "We're hopeful that Dhaka and its adjoining areas will be free from load-shedding in the next one or two weeks".

He reiterated that stern action will be taken against the people who were responsible for the recent power grid failure.

Replying to a question, Nasrul said the government has no plan to cut fuel oil prices right now as fuel oil crisis is deteriorating globally. But he said there is no possibility to adjust the prices of fuel oils upward right now.

Bandhan Society of Bangladesh (BSB) organized the event at Keraniganj Chunkutia Boys' School and College as part of its three sampling programme.

BSB chairman and founder chairman of BSB Sima Hamid School Sima Hamid chaired the event while Keraniganj upazia Nirbahi office Md Mehdi Hasan, BSB secretary general and BSB Sima Hamid School principal Raja Maruf Newaz, Shubadda Union Parishad chairman Haji Iqbal Hossain and Chunkutia Girls' High School and College president Haji Md Aslam, among others, spoke on the occasion.