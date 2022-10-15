Action against those behind national grid failure by Monday: Nasrul Hamid

The Power Division will take action against those responsible for the recent national power grid failure within the next two days.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said this Saturday following a public meeting at his constituency in Keraniganj, a suburb of Dhaka city.

On 6 October, the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh formed a seven-member committee to identify the reasons behind the national grid failure on 4 October that caused a seven-hour blackout across most of Bangladesh.

The committee had three days to complete the investigation and submit its report. Referring to it, Nasrul Hamid said the Power Division is yet to receive the written probe report.

"However, we were informed that the grid failure was more of a management error," he added.

The state minister said they had asked the Power Division to suggest the names of those behind it. "We will terminate all of them and take divisional action."

Nasrul Hamid also hoped that a bilateral contract would be signed with Brunei to import energy from the country. Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah is now in Bangladesh.