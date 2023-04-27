JERA to develop LNG supply, storage and regasification with Summit Power

Energy

Rafiqul Islam from Japan
27 April, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 01:58 pm

Related News

JERA to develop LNG supply, storage and regasification with Summit Power

Rafiqul Islam from Japan
27 April, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 01:58 pm
Snow covered transfer lines are seen at the Dominion Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Lusby, Maryland March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES)/File Photo
Snow covered transfer lines are seen at the Dominion Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Lusby, Maryland March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES)/File Photo

JERA Co., Inc. has announced the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding with Bangladesh's Summit Corporation, a subsidiary of Summit Power International Limited. The collaboration between the two companies will focus on the development of LNG supply, storage, regasification, and long-term supply in Bangladesh.

The MoU was signed by Toshiro Kudama, JERA Asia CEO, and Ayesha Aziz Khan, Director of Summit Corporation, and Managing Director and CEO of Summit Power, in the presence of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Tokyo Summit on "Trade & Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and Japan".

Summit Power is a power generation company under the umbrella of Bangladesh's leading infrastructure conglomerate, Summit Group. It owns a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) located in offshore Moheshkhali, Bangladesh, with a daily regasification capacity of 500 million cubic feet.

Summit and JERA explore investment of $2 Billion in Bangladesh’s energy supply chain

JERA has been working to enhance Summit Power's corporate value since agreeing to acquire 22% of Summit Power's outstanding shares in October 2019, by efficiently constructing and operating power generation facilities and exploring decarbonization opportunities. In April 2022, JERA signed another MoU with Summit Power to develop a decarbonization roadmap.

As Bangladesh's gas demand continues to increase while domestic gas production declines, the country requires the development of a stable LNG supply. The MoU demonstrates JERA and Summit's commitment to collaborate on LNG storage, regasification, and the long-term supply of LNG to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jera / energy / Renewable Energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

3h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

1h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why French Revolution happened?

Why French Revolution happened?

2h | TBS Stories
114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

19h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

18h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan