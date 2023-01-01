Introduce smart management system in power grid: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

UNB
01 January, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 07:42 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has urged the officials of the Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) to introduce a smart management system in their power grid as part of the government's goal to build a Smart Bangladesh. 

"Developing human resource and technology-friendly people can play a vital role in building a Smart Bangladesh", he said while speaking at a workshop titled "DPDC Smart Grid Pilot Project" at Bidyut Bhaban in the city on Sunday.

He said mass people take a bit of time to become technology-dependent. "But you have to play a role to encourage them to be modern and technology-dependent", he told the DPDC officials.

He also urged the officials of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) to initiate a move to bring their command-areas under a modern system.

"BREB should take a coordinated plan to introduce technology-friendly systems to coordinate their operations", he added.

He also emphasised on adopting a smart-grid policy for all the departments under the country's power system.

Under the pilot project, construction and expansion of substations, capacitor banks will be installed.

The smart grid project will include an integrated communication system, advanced sensing with artificial intelligence, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), measurement infrastructure, comprehensive decision support, and easy to use system interfaces.

Initially this facility will be available in Satmasjid Road, Lalmatia, Asadgate and Jeegatla areas in the city which will gradually expand.

Sakhawat John Chaudhary, managing director of NKSOFT Corporation, USA made a presentation on how the smart grid project will work.

With DPDC managing director Bikash Dewan in the chair, the function was also addressed by director of Global Brand Communication, USA, Farzana Yasmin Asha, minister consular and head of cooperation of the European Union Maurizio.

