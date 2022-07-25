Govt plans balanced load-shedding for rural and urban areas

Energy

Eyamin Sajid
25 July, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 10:53 pm

Related News

Govt plans balanced load-shedding for rural and urban areas

Eyamin Sajid
25 July, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 10:53 pm
Govt plans balanced load-shedding for rural and urban areas

After one week of the announcement of one to two-hour power outages per day, the government is now planning balanced blackouts for both rural and urban areas, said officials.  

Mohammad Hossain, director general of the Power Cell Division, said they received information about "abnormal blackouts" of four to five hours in a single day in rural areas in the first week of the "organised" load-shedding.

He said now the government wants to minimise the duration of power outages in rural areas to save the small and medium businesses in villages.

The government on 18 July decided to cut power supply for one to two hours in a day to cope with the ongoing energy crisis. All the diesel-fired power plants, which used to contribute 1,000-1,500MW to the national grid daily, were temporarily shut down.

But the duration of the power cuts was not the same in cities and villages.

Frequent power outages have been reported from different parts of the country since the first week of July. Officials attributed the power cuts to the suspension of liquefied natural gas purchase from the open market amid global energy price rises.

In the third week of July, the power cuts turned chaotic specially in districts and upazila towns, as people faced load-shedding for up to eight hours.

The government points the finger at rising energy prices in the international market due to the Russia-Ukraine war. However, several energy experts blamed the country's failure in exploring new gas fields, which ultimately resulted in the fuel import dependency.

Bangladesh / Top News

load-shedding / Blackouts / electricity consumption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

12h | Brands
ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

12h | Brands
Accessories to boost your office productivity

Accessories to boost your office productivity

13h | Brands
Khan Sarwar Murshid and Nurjahan Murshid. Photo: Courtesy

Uttarsury: Remembering the ideals, and the people, that brought us here

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dollar price reaches record Tk105 in open market

Dollar price reaches record Tk105 in open market

3h | Videos
Ukraine forces advancing to Kherson

Ukraine forces advancing to Kherson

6h | Videos
Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

How is FC Barcelona tackling its financial crisis

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case