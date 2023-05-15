Dhaka alone experiencing over 600 MW of load shedding during daytime

Dhaka has alone been experiencing more than 600 MW of load shedding during daytime when demand for electricity remains relatively low than at nighttime.

According to official sources, like the previous few days the country has been seeing over 2000 MW of power shortage.

As a result, consumers across the country are facing power outages for 6 to 7 hours in different spells during the day.

"After the evening, the situation will be deteriorating with the increase in demand," said a top official of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) preferring anonymity.

He attributed the gas shortage for the severe situation in power supply.

"Actually, we have been getting lower supply of gas that forced us to keep at least 25 generation units across the country shut," he said.

He, however, said that if the BPDB receives normal supply of gas, it can produce 6,500 MW of electricity from its gas-fired plants.

"But now we're producing 4667 MW and about 1,833 MW of electricity is not available for gas shortage," he noted.

Meanwhile, managing director Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco) Md. Kausar Ameer Ali said that the area under the organization was experiencing a load shedding of 308 MW in the daytime.

"The Desco is receiving about 800 MW against a demand of 1111 MW," he told UNB.

Desco is entrusted with the responsibility to distribute electricity in Dhaka city's north, north-west and eastern parts while Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) is responsible for power supply in the south, southeast and central part of Dhaka city.

DPDC Managing director Bikash Dewan said that area under DPDC has been experiencing a shortage of about 340 MW which might be up after the evening.

He said DPDC has been resorting to load shedding of more than 340 MW to manage a demand of more than 1600 MW as it has been receiving 1250 MW.

However, consumers are complaining that they have to experience a huge load shedding.

In some areas, people are allegedly experiencing power outages just in every alternative hour.

"Power cuts are frequent and we have been experiencing load shedding in every alternative hour," said Abdus Selim, a resident in the city's Niketan area.

The same experience was shared by Nazim Uddin who lives in Moghbazar area.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Sunday said that it will take two days to improve the power and gas supply situation in the country.

"The current disruption in power and gas supply will improve as one of the two LNG terminals will resume supply within two days," he told reporters at his office in the ministry.

He said that after the suspension of gas supply from two floating LNG terminals, one terminal left its place for safe location while another one remained stationed at its own location.

The suspension caused a huge shortage in gas supply that triggered the current level of load shedding across the country.

"But I hope, gas supply will resume from one terminal within two days which will improve the situation with the supply of 400 mmcfd gas," he said, adding that it will take 10-12 days to resume gas supply from the other LNG terminal.