Load shedding, gas supply may improve within 2 days: Nasrul Hamid

The ongoing gas supply and power outage situation in the country may improve within the next two days, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today.

"However, it might take around 10-12 days to get the situation back to normal as the pipeline of a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) was damaged by Cyclone Mocha," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat on Sunday (14 May).

Nasrul Hamid said the damaged FSRU will be ready to inject regasified LNG within 12 days.

The country is experiencing frequent load shedding as electricity production drastically fell due to gas supply suspension from the floating LNG terminal.

Countrywide load shedding was over 2,000 MW on Saturday.

As a precaution of Cyclone Mocha, gas supply from floating LNG terminals was suspended at 11pm on Friday (May 12) and took the floating regasification facilities to the deep sea.

Before the supply suspension, around 650 million cubic feet of gas from the LNG terminals was added to the national grid that transmitted 2750 mmcf of gas on Thursday.

But due to a fall in gas supply, electricity production has got a big hit that has impacted power supply across the country, particularly in Chattogram, Cumilla and Dhaka.