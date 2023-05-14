Load shedding, gas supply may improve within 2 days: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 04:05 pm

Related News

Load shedding, gas supply may improve within 2 days: Nasrul Hamid

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 04:05 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The ongoing gas supply and power outage situation in the country may improve within the next two days, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today.

"However, it might take around 10-12 days to get the situation back to normal as the pipeline of a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) was damaged by Cyclone Mocha," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat on Sunday (14 May). 

Nasrul Hamid said the damaged FSRU will be ready to inject regasified LNG within 12 days. 

The country is experiencing frequent load shedding as electricity production drastically fell due to gas supply suspension from the floating LNG terminal. 

Countrywide load shedding was over 2,000 MW on Saturday.

As a precaution of Cyclone Mocha, gas supply from floating LNG terminals was suspended at 11pm on Friday (May 12) and took the floating regasification facilities to the deep sea.

Before the supply suspension, around 650 million cubic feet of gas from the LNG terminals was added to the national grid that transmitted 2750 mmcf of gas on Thursday.

But due to a fall in gas supply, electricity production has got a big hit that has impacted power supply across the country, particularly in Chattogram, Cumilla and Dhaka.

Top News

Gas supply / Load Shedding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

5h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

5h | TBS Entertainment
Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman