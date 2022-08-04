Energy sector facing corporatisation: CAB

Energy

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 10:16 pm

Related News

Energy sector facing corporatisation: CAB

The consumer rights organisation claims the government itself is acting like a business entity

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 10:16 pm
Energy sector facing corporatisation: CAB

The country's energy sector is being corporatised, with state-owned energy companies being transformed into corporations, the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has alleged.

"The government itself is acting like a business entity. When the government appears as a business venture, conflicts of interest surface," CAB energy adviser Prof M Shamsul Alam told a dialogue on Thursday in Dhaka.

He called for ensuring the development of the sector and dedicating it to the cause of people's welfare.

The energy specialist also urged the government to remove bureaucrats from managerial posts in the energy sector and replace them with competent people.

"When additional secretaries and secretaries of the government are appointed to the energy sector, they become directors of those companies. They act like traders as their sole objective is to gain and return profits to the government," Prof Shamsul Alam commented.

"These secretaries demonstrate their skills by earning money for the government. We are now witnessing their money-making strategies," he added.

Prof Shamsul Alam said the energy policy should be adopted in the same way as the government goes for a policy on food security.

"The government must not do business here [in the energy sector]."

He said the Gas Development Fund (GDF) was formed with money from customers to explore new gas fields and extract gas from them. But that money was spent on importing liquefied natural gas.

"Spending public money like this is akin to looting," he commented.

The CAB adviser blamed the Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration & Production Company Limited for the ongoing power and energy shortage.

Tanzimuddin Khan, professor of International Relations at Dhaka University, presented an article on the Energy Charter Agreement – an international agreement that establishes a multilateral framework for cross-border cooperation in the energy industry.

He said the country will be at risk if the agreement is signed as the treaty will leave people's interests unguarded. "People should be vocal so that the government cannot go for this agreement."

Representatives of various non-governmental organisations participated in the open discussion. They said they will highlight CAB's arguments on energy before the public.

Bangladesh / Top News

energy sector / Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) / Bureaucrats

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation