60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete

Energy

UNB
01 November, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 08:39 am

Related News

60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete

UNB
01 November, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 08:39 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Installation of the first turbine at the country's largest 60 MW wind energy project, under construction at Khurushkul in Cox's Bazar, has been successfully completed.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Monday disclosed the development through a Facebook post.

"We expect power generation [from the project] will start from May-June 2023," Hamid said, adding that this project will show Bangladesh a new path to producing environmentally-friendly renewable energy through clean sources.

Earlier on 31 March this year, Nasrul Hamid had formally laid the foundation stone of the project. However, the implementation of the project started in 2014.

"Renewable energy will play an important role in future power generation. The contribution of renewable energy in the energy mix of the country has been growing," he said at a program to mark the occasion.

US-DK Green Energy (BD), a private firm that is part of the SQ Group of Companies, is setting up the country's first independent power producer (IPP) fuelled by wind energy, from which the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will buy electricity.

The sponsor company will invest $116.51 million to develop the plant which will have 22 turbines, each having a generation capacity of three megawatts and a height of 120m.

The state minister said more wind power plants will be set up across different locations of the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

wind energy / Windmill / Wind turbine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

20h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

22h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

19h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

11h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

14h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

15h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due