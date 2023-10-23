US offers scholarships for secondary school students

US offers scholarships for secondary school students

The US Embassy to Dhaka is seeking applications for the 2024-2025 Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Programme.

The YES programme provides merit-based scholarships for Bangladeshi High School students (between the ages of 15-17 years old) to spend one academic year studying at an American high school, living with a host family, and sharing their culture with Americans and students from other countries, according to a press release.

Applications will be open till 4:00pm 13 November, according to a press release.

Since 2004, a total of 457 Bangladeshi students have served as youth ambassadors through the YES programme.  

For the 2023-2024 academic year, 18 students from Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajbari, Barishal, Dinajpur and Narayanganj are currently studying at different American high schools located across the United States including states such as Indiana, Colorado, Arkansas, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. 

Established in 2002, the YES programme was created by the late US Senators Edward M Kennedy and Richard Lugar to give young people from around the world the opportunity to live with American host families and attend high schools to learn about American society and values.  Since then, over 13,000 students from 37 countries have participated in the YES programme.

