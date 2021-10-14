YES Programme: Study a year in the US for free

Through this programme since 2004, nearly 400 Bangladesh high school students have studied in the United States. Photo: Collected

The US Embassy in Dhaka has invited applications for the 2022-2023 Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study programme.

The K-L YES is a US Department of State exchange programme that provides scholarships for Bangladeshi high school students.

The programme allows Bangladeshi students the opportunity to study at an American high school and live with a host family – all free of cost.

The YES receives students from 35 countries to study in the United States for a year, engaging them in various community service projects.

Through this programme since 2004, nearly 400 Bangladesh high school students have studied in the United States.

The selected students become active members of the school and community. They have an opportunity to gain leadership skills by participating in extracurricular activities, volunteer projects, and local community events. The students also have the opportunity to share Bangladeshi culture with the host.

The programme also encourages disabled students to participate.

Do you want to apply?

Make sure you are between the ages of 15-17 by the start of the programme, and currently enrolled in grade 8, 9, or 11 in a high school or college (Bangladeshi students studying in foreign schools or colleges are not eligible to apply).

You should have demonstrated excellent academic results in the past two years, and have sufficient command of the English language to speak and study in English.

This programme helps develop critical skills and build a global network, the Embassy statement reads. "YES students will have an opportunity to engage in various activities that advance mutual understanding, respect for diversity, create global network and become members of the YES alumni community."

The US Embassy in Dhaka often features former YES alumni on their social media pages.

How to apply?

On the portal, the applicant must first create an account with their email address before s/he can access the YES Programme preliminary application. Applicants can use this account to log into the system throughout the application process.

Applicants can save the application and return to it before submitting it. An applicant must read all instructions carefully. While filling in the application, the applicant must upload a scanned copy of passport size photograph, birth certificate, transcripts of the current year and previous three years.

While applying, you have to submit the transcript or recommendation for current grade/class in 2021, transcript or recommendation for grade/class completed in 2020, transcript for grade/class completed in 2019, and transcript for grade/class completed in 2018.

If the transcript is unavailable for 2020, then the student must provide a recommendation letter from the institution head/teacher on the institution letterhead, stating the class/grade the student studied in 2020, with seal and signature. The recommendation must have an average grade based on assignments and online class performance.

After the application package is ready, send it to the iEARN-BD office through postal or courier service.

For detailed application instructions, please visit: https://iearnbd.org/apply-now-2/

The deadline for submission of completed applications is 4 PM, Sunday, 31 October, 2021.

