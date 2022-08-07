US Embassy invites applications for Fulbright FLTA Programme

US Embassy in Dhaka has announced a call for applications for the 2023-2024 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Programme.

The Fulbright FLTA programme provides scholarships for Bangladeshi educational professionals working in English language and other related fields (American studies, Journalism and Media, American/English Literature, and Bangla language instructors) to teach Bangla in US higher education institutions, said a press release.

The nine-month non-degree programme provides Bangladeshi academics and professionals with a professional development opportunity to refine their skills, increase their English language proficiency, and enhance their knowledge of the United States.

Fulbright FLTA fellows typically teach Bangla language classes to American and international students from around the world. Fellows and their students will have a unique opportunity to learn about each other's cultures and societies.

Those who are interested must submit their application within Saturday (10 September) at 11:59 pm EST (Washington DC time), adds the statement.

According to the media release, the Fulbright FLTA participants may assist in up to twenty hours of language classes a week and are required to enroll in at least two courses per semester, one of which must be in US Studies.

Coursework is offered on either an audit or credit basis. Fulbright FLTA participants will also be expected to facilitate cultural events, language clubs, discussion groups, and language tables and interact with their host community through conversation groups, extracurricular activities, and community outreach projects.

The Fulbright Programme is the US government's flagship international educational exchange programme aimed at fostering mutual understanding between the United States and other countries around the world. It is sponsored by the US Department of State and is administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE).

For detailed application instructions, please visit: https://bd.usembassy.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/FLTA-2023-2024-Onli...