UIU holds roundtable discussion on education system

The Institute of Business and Economic Research (IBER) of United International University (UIU) organised a roundtable discussion session titled "Our Education System - Thoughts and Anxieties" on Saturday at UIU Campus.

Dr Hasnan Ahmed, professor of Business and Economics at UIU, delivered the session's keynote address, said a press release.

The welcome address was delivered by Prof Dr Sadiqul Islam, advisor of School of Business and Economics, while Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, vice-chancellor of the university, presided over the session.

Professor Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, pro-Vice Chancellor of UIU, Professor Dr Abu Sufyan, former professor of King Faisal University and University of Bahrain, Professor Dr Khandaker Mokaddam Hossain, pro-vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals, Professor Dr Mohammad Fayyaz Khan, vice chancellor of BUBT, Md Mosharraf Hossain, president of FBHRO, Professor Dr Mohammad Musa, SoBE of UIU, Professor Mohammad Rizwan Khan, former vice chancellor of UIU, Nazrul Islam Khan, curator of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, Professor Dr M Shamsher Ali, founder vice chancellor of Bangladesh Open University took part in the roundtable discussion.

The speakers discussed in detail the strategies and policies of the education system of the country, and the formation of the education commission and its proper implementation in the roundtable discussion.

In his discussion, Prof Dr Hasnan Ahmed emphasised the importance of bringing back realism, righteous ethics, roused-conscience and values to education.

He urged the introduction of a unified and integrated education system irrespective of school-college and madrasas.

He also highlighted various issues related to the development of education.

Faculty members, officials, academicians, government officials, researchers, and other distinguished guests from various universities and institutions in Bangladesh were present at the programme.