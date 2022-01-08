UIU holds roundtable discussion on education system

Education

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:22 pm

Related News

UIU holds roundtable discussion on education system

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Institute of Business and Economic Research (IBER) of United International University (UIU) organised a roundtable discussion session titled "Our Education System - Thoughts and Anxieties" on Saturday at UIU Campus.

Dr Hasnan Ahmed, professor of Business and Economics at UIU, delivered the session's keynote address, said a press release. 

The welcome address was delivered by Prof Dr Sadiqul Islam, advisor of School of Business and Economics, while Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, vice-chancellor of the university, presided over the session.

Professor Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, pro-Vice Chancellor of UIU, Professor Dr Abu Sufyan, former professor of King Faisal University and University of Bahrain, Professor Dr Khandaker Mokaddam Hossain, pro-vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals, Professor Dr Mohammad Fayyaz Khan, vice chancellor of BUBT, Md Mosharraf Hossain, president of FBHRO, Professor Dr Mohammad Musa, SoBE of UIU, Professor Mohammad Rizwan Khan, former vice chancellor of UIU, Nazrul Islam Khan, curator of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, Professor Dr M Shamsher Ali, founder vice chancellor of Bangladesh Open University took part in the roundtable discussion.

The speakers discussed in detail the strategies and policies of the education system of the country, and the formation of the education commission and its proper implementation in the roundtable discussion.

In his discussion, Prof Dr Hasnan Ahmed emphasised the importance of bringing back realism, righteous ethics, roused-conscience and values to education.

He urged the introduction of a unified and integrated education system irrespective of school-college and madrasas.

He also highlighted various issues related to the development of education.

Faculty members, officials, academicians, government officials, researchers, and other distinguished guests from various universities and institutions in Bangladesh were present at the programme.

UIU / Discussion / Education system

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

13h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

13h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

6h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

9h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

9h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka