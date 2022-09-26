UGC to set guidelines for newly established public universities

Education

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 05:26 pm

UGC to set guidelines for newly established public universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced formulating a policy on the commencement of academic activites at newly established public universities in the country.

A committee formed in this regard held their first meeting Monday (26 September) on a virtual platform, said a press release.

Chaired by UGC member Professor Dr Muhammad Alamgir, the committee was requested to submit a report regarding the policy formulation soon. 

The UGC came up with the move to formulate the committee following its observation that most of the new public universities are taking the initiative to start the education activities without any preparation after being established. They often conduct educational programmes in rented buildings.

"The standard of education cannot be maintained this way. The mental development of the students is hindered as well as the educational process is also being disrupted," observed the commission.

That is why it is necessary to formulate a policy regarding the commencement of academic activities after the establishment of new public universities, the commission explained.

