Torch procession held at RU in solidarity with SUST students 

Education

UNB
18 January, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 09:48 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Leaders and activists of left-leaning political organisations of Rajshahi University (RU) have staged a torch procession protesting the recent police attack on Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students. 

The procession started from "Amtala" behind the university's central library around 7:30pm on Monday (17 January). 

Later, at the end of a tour of the campus, a demonstration was held at the "Zoha Chattar" of the university.

Leaders and activists expressed their full support to all the demands of SUST students including the resignation of the Vice Chancellor (VC) Fariduddin Ahmed.

Addressing the demonstration, Md. Shakil, joint convenor of "Biplobi Chhatra Maitri" of the university said the students of SUST were attacked by police without hearing their logical demands. 

SUST students ramp up demo for VC’s removal

"Many students were seriously injured. I strongly condemn such a heinous attack. I also fully support their demands," Shakil said.

Shakila Khatun, president of Chhatra Union's RU unit, said, "A university is a place for free thought. But in SUST, the students who were agitating for logical demands have been attacked. 

"This is not an isolated incident, this is the same picture across the country. A movement starts with a logical demand, and then the police force and student wing of the ruling party attacks them."

Besides, Ridom Shahriar, convenor of RU Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, and Fuad Ratul, the organising secretary of the same organisations, also addressed the protest rally. 

Among them, many leaders and activists of the Left Alliance were present in the program.

Earlier on that day, students from different departments formed a human chain in front "Shaheed Buddhijibi Smritifalak" of the university protesting the same issue.

Students protest / SUST / Rajshahi University (RU) / Bangladesh / Education

