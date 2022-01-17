SUST students demand VC's removal following clash with police 

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 12:02 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A section of students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have started a demonstration demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor (VC) Farid Uddin.

Hundreds of students gathered inside the university and brought out a procession at around 8am Monday morning to put forth their latest demand following Sunday's clash with police.

It was the VC who ordered the police to open fire and charge batons at the students, claimed the protesters demanding resignation of the VC as well as the proctorial body for failing to ensure safety of the students.

When asked about the university directive to vacate residential halls, the protesting students said that would not leave the campus until their demands are met.

However, some students were seen leaving their respective dormitories today (17 January) morning in compliance with the university decision.

Meanwhile, an eight-member probe body, led by Dr Md Rashed Talukder, has been formed to investigate yesterday's clash. 

Earlier on Sunday, SUST administration suspended all academic activities indefinitely following a clash between students and police. 

Students were asked to leave their dormitories by 12pm Monday.

The provost of Sirajunessa Chowdhury hall also resigned from her post as the students started the protest last Thursday demanding her removal over allegations of misbehaviour.

Professor Nazia Chowdhury was made the new provost of the hall.

SUST VC Farid Uddin Ahmed had sought seven days from students to deal with the issues raised.  

However, the protesting students rejected the proposal and chased him as he left his office around 3pm yesterday.  

Amidst the protest, Farid Uddin took resort in the ICT building of the university where he was confined by the students. 

To release the VC, the university's Treasurer Anwarul Islam, and the Student Welfare President Rashed Talukder tried to negotiate with the students, assuring them of accepting their demand. But the students did not comply.

At one point, the police released the vice-chancellor by dispersing the protesters, hurling sound grenades, and charging batons. 

At least 30 people including students, the university treasurer Anwarul Islam, and Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Ajbahar Ali Sheikh were injured in the clash. 

Bangladesh / Education / Student protest / Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST)

