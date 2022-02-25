Teachers demand nationalisation of secondary education

Secondary school teachers of private, non-government schools, have demanded nationalisation of the secondary education system in Mujib Year (Mujib Barsho) to put an end to inadequate salaries and benefits causing them untold hardships.

They also demanded benefits like what government teachers get: house rent and a full 100% festival allowance starting this coming Eid, a grade 6 salary for private secondary school headmasters/principals, and grade 7 salaries for assistant-headmasters.

Under the banner of Bangladesh Madhyamik Shikkha Pratisthan Pradhan Parishad, they put forward their demands at a press conference at the National Press Club on Friday.

The organisation also demanded a clear declaration of recruitment of headmasters and assistant-headmasters through the Non-Government Teachers' Registration & Certification Authority (NTRCA) and the voluntary transfer of private school teachers.

Nripen Chandra Das, president of the platform, said it is sad that secondary education has not been nationalised to date, although 50 years have passed since the nationalisation of primary education. "We are hopeful the government will declare nationalisation of secondary education in Mujib Borsho, but it has not done so yet."

Mojibur Rahman Babul, general secretary of the organisation, said, "We are being deprived of various opportunities without nationalisation of private secondary education institutions."

"If our demands are not met, teachers from across the country will assemble in Dhaka on 11 March followed by a memorandum to deputy commissioners on 15 March to press home our demands, and then we will launch further demonstrations," he added.