Symbolic classes if universities don’t reopen in September: Teachers’ network

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 07:33 pm

Symbolic classes will be taken in open spaces at different university campuses following health protocols

University Teachers' Network has announced to launch symbolic classes from September if the government does not begin the process of reopening the universities gradually by then.   

Symbolic classes will be taken in open spaces at different university campuses following health protocols, the teachers' organisation said, demanding reopening of residential halls by September 1.

The teachers came up with the demand in a press conference virtually and said educational institutes remaining closed while every other sector already resumed operation is an injustice to the future generation and education.

Visible efforts should be made at the highest level to continue the operation of educational institutions, they suggested.

Prof Manosh Chowdhury, Rabiul Alam, Fatema Sultana Subhra, Tapan Mahmud Limon, Bakhtiar Ahmed, Md Tanzimuddin, Samina Lutfa, Rushad Faridi and Souvik Reza were present at the press conference.

Earlier on 16 August, a Rajshahi University teacher took a 'symbolic class' under a tree protesting the government's decision to keep closed all the educational institutions after conclusion of the lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abdullah Al Mamun, associate professor of Mass Communication and Journalism department at Rajshahi University, took the class at 'Lipu Chattar' in front of Rabindranath Tagore academic building of the university campus.

Previously on 29 July, the government extended the closure of educational institutions to 31 August due to the worsening Covid-19 situation across the country. 

The decision was made to protect the health of students, teachers, workers and guardians based on the recommendations from the national advisory committee on Covid-19. 

The educational institutions have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.

The government had planned to reopen schools several times but had been forced to extend the closure as the pandemic deteriorated.

