University Teachers' Network call on interim govt to ensure safety of all

The University Teachers' Network today (10 August) held a discussion meeting about the need for the interim government to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity.

A gathering of academics, activists, and concerned citizens at Dhaka University's Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium expressed deep concern over the ongoing incidents of violence, vandalism, and attacks on minority communities and their properties.

The participants also discussed the government's future course of action and the expectations of the people, particularly those who have been actively involved in recent protests.

The meeting highlighted the complex and challenging situation in Bangladesh and the urgent need for a government that can address the deep-rooted issues facing the country.

They emphasised the need for a broad-based and inclusive approach to address these challenges, involving civil society, academia, and the government.

The speech presents a detailed set of demands for an interim government in Bangladesh, as articulated by University Teachers' Network.

The speech also emphasised the need for a more inclusive and participatory democracy, with greater involvement of young people and civil society in decision-making processes.

Key themes that emerge from the speech include the need to investigate and prosecute those responsible for human rights abuses, the demand for a government that is accountable to the people and free from corruption, ensuring equality and equity for all citizens, regardless of their background, promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth and strengthening democratic institutions and processes.

The speakers call upon the interim government to create a framework for a more just and equitable society, addressing the long-standing grievances of the people of Bangladesh.

Sharmeen Murshid, Social Welfare adviser to the interim government, and Badiul Alam Majumder, the secretary of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) also were present at the meeting.