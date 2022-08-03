Student hires proxy for RU admission test, result cancelled

Education

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 06:38 pm

Student hires proxy for RU admission test, result cancelled

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Rajshahi University (RU) on Wednesday cancelled the entry test result of an admission seeker who hired a proxy examinee to take the exam for him.

The proxy examinee Bayezid Khan, who also was a former RU student of folklore department, secured first position on behalf of Tanveer Ahmed (Roll 39534) in Group-2 of the A-Unit entry test for the first year honours course of academic year 2021-2022.

The A-Unit results of the admission test were published on Wednesday (3 August).

However, Bayazid Khan along with two other proxy examinees were jailed for one year each after they got caught taking the exam on 26 July.

They were taking part in the test on behalf of Limon (Roll 17228), Tanveer Ahmed (Roll 39534) and Ishrat Jahan (Roll 62828) respectively.

Bayezid had said that Chhatra League leader Tonmoy, who has been absconding since the incident, had arranged for him to sit for the examination as a proxy.

Despite being caught the answer sheets were not discarded, which attracted widespread criticism.

Following this, the university authority cancelled his answer sheet. RU Public Relation Administrator Pro Pradip Kumar Pande issued a media release regarding the issue around 12:30pm on Wednesday.

He also said, "We are checking if any more such incidents took place. If found, those results will also be cancelled."

Rajshahi University Social Science faculty Dean and A unit entry test co-coordinator Professor Ilius Hossain said, "We weren't informed that a proxy examinee took part in the entry test on behalf of Tanveer. That is why his name came in the result."

