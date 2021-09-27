SSC exams to begin from 14 Nov, HSC 2 Dec

This year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations will be held from 14 November and 2 December respectively.

The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board published the exam schedules today.

According to the schedule, the theoretical examination of SSC examination will end on 23 November while the HSC examination will end on 30 December.

SSC routine-

HSC routine-

The examinations will be held following health guidelines. The examinees have to arrive 30 minutes before the exam.

The exam time is 1.5 hours.

Examinations will be held in two shifts. Morning shift examinations will be held from 10am to 11:30am and afternoon shift examinations will be held from 2pm to 3:30pm.

Admit cards have to be collected from respective institutions three days before starting exams.

The government has had to defer this year's SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, SSC and its equivalent exams are usually held in February and HSC in April.

Last year, results of HSC examinees were determined on the basis of their previous SSC and JSC results while students of other classes got automatic promotion to next classes.

Sources at the education ministry said a total of 22 lakh students under 11 education boards will sit for the SSC exams and 14 lakh for HSC exams across the country this year.