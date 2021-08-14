Smartifier and Bohubrihi launch course ‘Email Expert’

Smartifier Training & Consultation, in association with Bohubrihi, has launched an online course titled 'Email Expert' on 13 August.

The course aims to help students and young professionals improve their email writing skills and save their time from writing emails, which is an integral part of our daily professional communication.

Hosted on Bohubrihi's website, the 'Email Expert' is the first pre-recorded online course developed by Smartifier that contains useful suggestions and hacks on e-mail writing.

The course consists of more than 80 videos, 2 workbooks, 50 email samples, multiple quizzes, and certificates after completion of each module, said a press release.

The training has been designed and conducted by Md Sohan Haidear, MD & CEO of Smartifier Training & Consultation. He completed his MBA from IBA, University of Dhaka and is a Licensed NLP Practitioner. To date, he's trained more than 5000 people and made more than 400 videos to help people develop their skills.