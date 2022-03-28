Schools, colleges to continue classes until 26 April 

Education

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 08:27 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The government has instructed all schools and colleges in the country to remain open until 26 April. 

"The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted in-person teaching for a long time hampering students' learning activities," reads a notice issued by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Monday (28 March). 

"In this context, the educational institutions are being requested to continue teaching in the classrooms till 26 April," the notice, signed by education ministry deputy secretary Md Nazrul Islam, read. 

Meanwhile, the ministry directed the universities to take necessary actions to continue classes in classrooms as per the decisions of their academic councils and syndicates. 

The government announced the closure of all educational institutions on 17 March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After around 18 months, the educational institution was opened in September last year. 

However, the government announced a holiday in the educational institutions again on 21 January, which lasted till 21 February.

Earlier on 19 March, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain said primary schools in the country will remain open until 20 Ramadan, which is likely to start on 3 or 4 April.
 

