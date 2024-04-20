No respite from heat wave for five days: BMD

UNB
20 April, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 01:26 pm

Severe heat waves are sweeping the Khulna division and Rajshahi, Pabna and Tangail districts, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The heat wave condition will remain unchanged for the five days commencing 9 am on Saturday, it predicted.

Country's highest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga at 41 degree Celsius on Friday. The district also experienced the season's highest temperature in the previous three days.

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Barishal division, rest of Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and Chandpur and Moulvibazar districts and it may continue, it said.

Besides, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions with hail at isolated places.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country. Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area.

 

