RU students call off railway blockade

The students of Rajshahi University (RU) on Monday morning (13 March) called off the blockade that suspended the district's rail communication with other parts of the country.

They have made seven demands including the removal of the university's proctor following Saturday's (11 March) violent clash with locals that left over 200 injured.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Rajshahi Railway Station Manager Abdul Karim said, "Measures are underway to fix the railway track slippers. Train movement will resume soon."

Protesting RU students set took position by the rail line near the institution and set fire to logs around 8pm yesterday leaving several trains, both inbound and departing Rajshahi.

An altercation with a student of the university over bus fare on Saturday led to a clash with local shopkeepers. The incident took place in the Binodpur Gate area of the university.

As per local sources, the clash occurred following an altercation between a student, who returned to the campus from his home in Bogura, and bus employees over bus fares. The clash turned big immediately and left some 200 people injured. On information, police rushed to the spot and fired tear gas and rubber bullets. Later, students occupied the university premises while locals were outside the campus.

Following the incident, agitated students locked up the university's administrative building on Sunday demanding justice. They alleged that the failure of university authorities is the reason why they were attacked.

Meanwhile, a number of journalists while covering the happenings on Sunday morning (12 March) were injured in an attack carried out by the protesting students.