Rail link with Rajshahi suspended after RU students set fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 10:43 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rajshahi's rail communication with other parts of the country has been suspended after protesting students of Rajshahi University (RU) set fire to the rail line located near the university premises.

A group of agitated students took position by the rail line and set fire to logs around 8pm following Saturday's clash between students and locals.

Asim Kumar Talukder, the general manager of Western Railway, said that due to the railway line being blocked, the Titumir Express from Chilahati and the Sagardani and Madhumati Express from Khulna were unable to reach Rajshahi railway station. Additionally, the Banglabandha Express train did not depart from Rajshahi at 9 pm.

He further commented that the police are trying to restore the train operations by removing the agitating students.

The university administration requested students to remain calm. They also assured the students of providing maximum cooperation to deal with the current situation.

Meanwhile, eight students of the university went on hunger strike demanding a 'safe campus'. 

They started a fast-unto-death programme in front of the residence of the vice-chancellor of the university around 2pm today.

The protesting students placed seven points of demand and vowed to continue the programme until their demands are implemented.

The university authority has formed a 3-member panel to probe the incident.

An altercation with a student of the university over bus fare on Saturday led to a clash with local shopkeepers. The incident took place in the Binodpur Gate area of the university. 

As per local sources, the clash occurred following an altercation between a student, who returned to the campus from his home in Bogura, and bus employees over bus fares. The clash turned big immediately and left some 200 people injured. On information, police rushed to the spot and fired tear gas and rubber bullets. Later, students occupied the university premises while locals were outside the campus. 

Following the incident, agitated students locked up the university's administrative building on Sunday demanding justice. They alleged that the failure of university authorities is the reason why they were attacked. 

Meanwhile, a number of journalists while covering the happenings on Sunday morning were injured in an attack carried out by the protesting students.

