Prof Mahbubul Islam joins as VC of Southeast University

Prof Dr Yusuf Mahbubul Islam today joined Southeast University (SEU) as it's Vice Chancellor (VC) for the next four years.

President and Chancellor of the university Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed him, a press release said.

Prof Islam has more than 46 years of teaching, research, and administrative experience at different institutions in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia.

Previously, he held significant roles such as VC at Daffodil International University and Dean of Engineering at Independent University of Bangladesh.

Yusuf worked as an adjunct professor at Open University Malaysia (OUM) and Associate Professor and chair of Computer Science and Engineering at BRAC University.