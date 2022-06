Only 9.8% admission seekers have passed the entry test of "B" unit under arts faculty of Dhaka University for 2021-22 session.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the results today virtually.

Some 58,573 people applied for the test. Of them 56,972 took part in the admission test.

A total of 5,622 students passed the admission test against 1,788 seats.