NSU to continue its initiative for quality education - VC

North South University (NSU) will continue its all-out initiative to ensure quality higher education to build world standard graduates, the university's vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Atiqul Islam said.

Professor Dr Atiqul Islam made the remarks at a view-exchange programme with the media held at NSU main campus on Thursday.

"NSU has been giving its best to produce graduates who can compete in the global arena. We have already attained good position in different world ranking for our academic excellence. We must continue it," he said.

"We have achieved the first position among the Bangladeshi private universities in the 'QS World University Rankings-Asia-2022' and 215th position among all the universities in Asia. It is our great achievement and was possible because of our teachers, graduates and donors. Our main target is to increase quality at all levels and try to attain the top position in Asia as well as in the world," Professor Dr Atiqul Islam added.

Professor Dr Atiqul Islam further said: "We are now operating the university with highest transparency. We have no illegal campus and also unapproved departments and courses."

Jamil Ahmed, director (Public Relations) of NSU, conducted the programme while, Dr Ismail Hossain, pro-vice-Chancellor of NSU, addressed the function.