IUB distributes winter clothes in Dinajpur

Division of Student Affairs (DoSA) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) recently distributed winter clothes in the northern district of Dinajpur.

Blankets, shawls, hats, sweaters and petroleum jelly were given to a total of 1,500 families from the Dinajpur district headquarters on 7-8 January, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

According to the media release, members of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award at IUB (DEA IUB) played a key role in facilitating the event.

Murtuza Al-Mueed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Dinajpur Sadar, inaugurated the programme.

Dhaka Bank Ltd, MTB Foundation (a humanitarian concern of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd) and A Matin Chowdhury, former chair of the IUB Board of Trustees, sponsored the donation. Brac Learning Centre of Dinajpur supported the event as the distribution partner.