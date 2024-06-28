HSC, equivalent exams begin Sunday

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will commence nationwide on Sunday (30 June) and continue until 11 August. The first exam will be the Bangla first paper.

The examinations will be administered from 2pm to 5pm. Practical exams will be held from 12 to 21 August, as per the schedule issued on 2 April. Admit cards were distributed on 10 June.

A total of 1,450,790 students from nine general education boards, the madrasah board, and the technical board will participate in the examinations.

These students will be spread across 2,275 centres in 9,463 educational institutions.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has directed all schools, including those with attached colleges, to resume regular classes after exam hours and continue them on days without board exams. This ensures class activities do not interfere with the ongoing examinations.

All coaching centres nationwide will be closed from 29 June to 11 August (44 days) in light of the HSC and equivalent examinations.

The Ministry of Education issued instructions to relevant authorities earlier this month.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury explained that this decision aims to conduct the examinations fairly and orderly in an environment free from rumours of question paper leaks.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will deploy Quick Response Teams to assist candidates appearing for HSC and equivalent examinations.

Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman said that each zone within the DMP traffic department will establish a dedicated quick response team to address any difficulties faced by examinees. Additionally, a separate traffic management plan will be implemented.

He further elaborated on other plans formulated by the DMP for the smooth conduct of the examinations. These details were announced during a press briefing on Thursday, focusing on the DMP's traffic plan for the exam period.

The official urged the public to cooperate fully with authorities by maintaining traffic order and avoiding congestion during the examination period.

Notably, HSC and equivalent exams in Sylhet division have been postponed by the government until 8 July due to flooding. Approximately 100,000 examinees from the division will attend the exams starting July 9 and subsequent exams will be held as per schedule.