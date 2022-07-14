Fresh SSC exam routine likely to be announced Sunday

The government is likely to announce a fresh routine of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations-2022 on Sunday.

Education Minister Dipu Moni will hold a press conference on SSC and equivalent examinations on Sunday (17 July), education ministry's public relations officer Abul Khair said today.

In the face of the flood situation in the country's northeast region, the examinations were postponed on 17 June for an indefinite period.

The examinations were scheduled to be held between 19 June and 6 July.