Energypac launches leadership development programme for students

Education

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 03:24 pm

Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) has launched a leadership development programme today to provide students a gateway to the professional world through training and networking. 

EPGL curated the programme titled 'Energetic Future Leadership Programme (EFLP)' to provide students opportunities for a prospective career based on their chosen professional discipline, reads a press release. 

Naweed Rashid, chief strategy officer of EPGL said, "We have introduced the comprehensive EFLP to provide cross-functional experience, experimental learning, and leadership development training."

According to the press release, engineering students currently in their third or fourth year will be eligible to partake in this programme. 

Participants will receive an official certification from Energypac upon completion of courses. 

Additionally, students will be rendered eligible to apply for jobs at Energypac. 
 

Energypac

