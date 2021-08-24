DU halls to reopen from October

Education

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 09:30 pm

Related News

DU halls to reopen from October

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 09:30 pm
DU halls to reopen from October

The authorities of Dhaka University have decided to reopen halls in phases from 1 October if the coronavirus situation improves. 

"Prior to this, students have to be fully vaccinated by 15 September," said DU Proctor Professor Golam Rabbani after a meeting with the hall provosts on Tuesday night.

"Students of fourth-year and masters will be allowed to stay in the dormitories from the beginning of October," he added.

In the second phase, first year to third year students will be allowed to stay at the dormitories from mid-November.

Meanwhile, the hall authorities have been asked to complete all repairing activities and prepare dorms for students by September 10.

Examinations of Final year and Master's students will also begin in the first week of October while the examinations and academic activities of 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students will be resumed normally from mid November.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka Univerisity / halls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

6h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

6h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

1d | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 