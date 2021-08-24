DU halls to reopen from October

The authorities of Dhaka University have decided to reopen halls in phases from 1 October if the coronavirus situation improves.

"Prior to this, students have to be fully vaccinated by 15 September," said DU Proctor Professor Golam Rabbani after a meeting with the hall provosts on Tuesday night.

"Students of fourth-year and masters will be allowed to stay in the dormitories from the beginning of October," he added.

In the second phase, first year to third year students will be allowed to stay at the dormitories from mid-November.

Meanwhile, the hall authorities have been asked to complete all repairing activities and prepare dorms for students by September 10.

Examinations of Final year and Master's students will also begin in the first week of October while the examinations and academic activities of 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students will be resumed normally from mid November.