Draft law seeks 10-year jail for leaking PSC question papers

Education

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 10:17 pm

Bangladesh Public Service Commission Bill has been placed in the Parliament with the provision of a maximum 10-year jail term for leaking question paper of examinations conducted by the Public Service Commission.

The bill, placed by State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain yesterday, was later sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Public Administration for further scrutiny and submit a report within sixty days.

The bill also has the provision of two years' imprisonment for appearing in the examination under false identity. 

Placing the bill, the state minister said the proposed law will be enacted through amending the Bangladesh Public Service Commission Ordinance,1977.

Opposing the bill, BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid of Chapainawabganj-3 urged the government to enact a comprehensive act to check the mismanagement in all entrance exams.

According to the bill, the commission can determine the procedures and conditions of examination subject to the relevant laws and regulations for the purpose of recruitment of manpower of the republic. 

The existing law does not extend any punishment for appearing in examinations as fake examinees or engaging in question paper leaks. It has been added to the new law.

According to the provisions of the bill, the punishment of crimes other than question paper leakage will be covered by the mobile court.

