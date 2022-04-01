DIU signs MoU with BSHRM to work for HR development 

Daffodil International University (DIU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Society for Human Resources Management (BSHRM) to work collaboratively for the development of human resources.

These two institutions are going to jointly organise the 9th International HR Conference – 2022 on 20 May which will be supported by BIPD, CDC, HRDI & Skill.jobs, reads a press release.

Professor Dr M Lutfar Rahman, vice-chancellor of Daffodil International University, and Rtn Mohammad Mashequr Rahman Khan, president of Bangladesh Society for Human Resources Management (BSHRM), signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

General Secretary M Nazrul Islam, Vice President Kazi Rakib Uddin, Executive Councilor of BSHRM GM Sharif and FBE Dean Professor Dr Mohammed Masum Iqbal, Assistant Professor and Department of Business Administration Head Arif Hassan and others high officials of DIU were present at the MoU programme.