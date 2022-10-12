Dipu Moni unveils Erab's annual magazine

Education Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (Erab) has published its annual souvenir titled "Fourth Industrial Revolutions and Higher Education in Bangladesh".

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni unveiled the magazine on Wednesday at her ministry's office.

ERAB President Mir Mohammad Jasim, General Secretary Faraque Hossain, former presidents Sabbir Newaz and Nejamul Haque, former general Secretary Sharifiul Alam Sumon, incumbent vice-president MH Rabin, joint-secretary Solaiman Salman, office and publicity secretary Asif Kazol, among others, were present at the function.

Dipu Moni said, "The education ministry is planning to fix a roadmap to face the Fourth Industrial Revolutions. We will take pilot programmes soon."

"We have reshuffled the curriculum, which will be implemented from the next year, to build skilled future generations to face the challenges of the 4th IR," she added.

She also thanked the Erab leaders for publishing such excellent publications.