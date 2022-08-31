Mir Jasim, Faraque Hossain made president, gen secy of Erab

Mir Mohammad Jasim of The Business Standard and Faraque Hossain of The Daily Inquilab have been elected as President and General Secretary of the Education Reporters' Association, Bangladesh (Erab) respectively.

The new committee has a tenure of one year.

Election Commissioners Sabbir Newaz of the Daily Samakal, Nejamul Haque of the Daily Ittefaq and Sharifiul Alam Sumon of the Desh Rupantor announced the committee at a hotel in the city on Wednesday (31 August).

The other office bearers are – HM Robin of the Daily Amader Shomoy as Vice-President, Solaiman Salman of the Daily Business Post Joint Secretary, Saif Sujon of the Banik Barta Treasurer, Pias Sarker of the Daily Manabzamin Organising Secretary, Asif Kazol of the Bangladesh Journal Office and Publication Secretary, Amanur Rahman of the Daily Jaijaidin and Selina Sheuly of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Executive Members.