TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 09:44 pm

CIU gets new treasurer

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 09:44 pm
Prof Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy
Prof Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy

The Chittagong Independent University (CIU) has appointed Prof Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury as its new treasurer.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also chancellor of CIU, appointed Rashid, which was communicated through a letter from the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education (MoE) this afternoon (25 June), according to a press release.

Rashid Ahmed appointment is in accordance with the provisions of Section 33(1) of the Private Universities Act, 2010. He will serve as treasurer for a term of four years, effective immediately.

Rashid brings extensive expertise to his new role, with a diverse background in engineering, applied sciences, and international training programmes.

He holds a degree in Applied Science in Mining Technology from the College of Eastern Utah, USA, and a doctorate from the University of Chittagong.

