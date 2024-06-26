CIU gets new treasurer
He will serve as treasurer for a term of four years, effective immediately.
The Chittagong Independent University (CIU) has appointed Prof Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury as its new treasurer.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also chancellor of CIU, appointed Rashid, which was communicated through a letter from the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education (MoE) this afternoon (25 June), according to a press release.
Rashid Ahmed appointment is in accordance with the provisions of Section 33(1) of the Private Universities Act, 2010. He will serve as treasurer for a term of four years, effective immediately.
Rashid brings extensive expertise to his new role, with a diverse background in engineering, applied sciences, and international training programmes.
He holds a degree in Applied Science in Mining Technology from the College of Eastern Utah, USA, and a doctorate from the University of Chittagong.