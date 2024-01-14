Changes will be brought in evaluation system if necessary: Education minister

Education

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 04:42 pm

Related News

Changes will be brought in evaluation system if necessary: Education minister

“There needs to be change. It has been said before and I am still saying it again, change will come as needed,” the newly-appointed Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said on his first day at office

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 04:42 pm
File photo of Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. Photo: Collected
File photo of Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. Photo: Collected

Changes will be brought in the evaluation system of the exams in the country if necessary, the newly-appointed Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said.

"There needs to be change. It has been said before and I am still saying it again, change will come as needed," he said while speaking to journalists on his first day in office as education minister at the secretariat on Sunday (14 January).

When asked what challenges lay ahead, the education minister said, "We have started various transformations in the education sector on the orders of Sheikh Hasina. Following that, the Smart Bangladesh will be built."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We need a smart education system to create smart citizens, we will work towards that goal," he added.

The minister said it is necessary to ensure every student learns work-related skills.

"The prime minister has asked to give special emphasis on work-related skills. Because this time our political commitment is ensuring employment. To make smart citizens, we need to create employment and we need multi-skilled smart citizens for employment. Emphasis will be placed on research at the university level," he said.

Regarding the new curriculum, the minister said, "It is normal that there will be discussion and criticism about it. Keeping those discussions in mind, if there are weaknesses, if there are problems, they will be solved. Considering them, we will work with everyone in the education sector in the coming days."

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Education Sector / Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

2h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

1h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

8h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

4h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

5h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

19h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

8h | Videos