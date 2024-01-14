Changes will be brought in evaluation system if necessary: Education minister

Changes will be brought in the evaluation system of the exams in the country if necessary, the newly-appointed Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said.

"There needs to be change. It has been said before and I am still saying it again, change will come as needed," he said while speaking to journalists on his first day in office as education minister at the secretariat on Sunday (14 January).

When asked what challenges lay ahead, the education minister said, "We have started various transformations in the education sector on the orders of Sheikh Hasina. Following that, the Smart Bangladesh will be built."

"We need a smart education system to create smart citizens, we will work towards that goal," he added.

The minister said it is necessary to ensure every student learns work-related skills.

"The prime minister has asked to give special emphasis on work-related skills. Because this time our political commitment is ensuring employment. To make smart citizens, we need to create employment and we need multi-skilled smart citizens for employment. Emphasis will be placed on research at the university level," he said.

Regarding the new curriculum, the minister said, "It is normal that there will be discussion and criticism about it. Keeping those discussions in mind, if there are weaknesses, if there are problems, they will be solved. Considering them, we will work with everyone in the education sector in the coming days."