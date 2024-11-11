Hasan Mahmud, Nowfel sued over shooting, torturing man in Ctg

Former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud and former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel.

A case was filed against 60 people, including former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud and former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel, over shooting a pedestrian in front of Amtal Safina Hotel in Chattogram on 4 August.

The victim Mohammad Zahidul Hasan Fahim filed the case under the Explosives Act with the Kotwali Police Station last night.

Officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station Mohammad Fazlul Quader Chowdhury said the police have accepted the case after receiving the statement of the plaintiff.

According to the case statement, the accused tortured Fahim with a machete, knife, pistol, revolver, hockey sticks, and bricks during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement on 4 August.

Fahim later received treatment at the New Life Hospital.