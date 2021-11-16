Bangladesh rises in ranking of countries sending students to US

The Embassy of the United States of America announced that 8,598 Bangladeshi students went to study in the US during the 2020/2021 academic year, which advanced Bangladesh three places from 17th to 14th in the list of countries sending students to the United States.

In celebrating International Education Week (IEW) on 15-19 November, the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and Institute of International Education released the 2021 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange which this information was found.

During an unprecedented pandemic with a global decrease in international students, Bangladesh only had a 2.7% decrease from 2020. Promoting educational exchanges between Bangladesh and the US is a strategic priority because international education exchanges benefit both nations, peoples, and professional networks.

Speaking last night at a virtual seminar on US women's higher education institutions to open IEW 2021 in Bangladesh, US Chargé d'Affaires, Helen LaFave said, "While Covid-19 has caused global challenges, it is heartening and exciting to see Bangladeshi students from across the country pursuing higher education in the United States."

LaFave said she hoped the event would help Bangladeshi students find their path to study in the US. She urged the audience to engage EducationUSA advisers located in the four American Spaces in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Khulna for information on higher education opportunities, read a press release.

The US Embassy, through EducationUSA Bangladesh, is celebrating IEW 2021 by offering several virtual programmes for Bangladeshi students and scholars. EducationUSA advising centres in Bangladesh will host webinars on topics including sessions on women's colleges, liberal arts education, a conversation with Bangladeshi student associations at US universities, and other topics related to both undergraduate and graduate studies in the United States.

Speakers include US Embassy officials, US university alumni and admission officials, who will cover application preparation, scholarships and financial aid, and share perspectives with prospective Bangladeshi students. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/EdUSABangladesh or e-mail EducationUSA-Bangla@state.gov.