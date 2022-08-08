American embassy invites applications for Fulbright FLTA

Education

UNB
08 August, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 08:46 am

Related News

American embassy invites applications for Fulbright FLTA

Interested applicants have been suggested to apply by 10 September

UNB
08 August, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 08:46 am
Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

The US Embassy in Dhaka has invited applications for the 2023-2024 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Programme.

Interested applicants have been suggested to apply by 10 September.

The Fulbright Programme is the US government's flagship international educational exchange program aimed at fostering mutual understanding between the United States and other countries around the world.

The Fulbright FLTA Programme is sponsored by the US Department of State and is administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE).

The Fulbright FLTA programme provides scholarships for highly-motivated early career Bangladeshi educational professionals working in English language and other related fields (American studies, Journalism and Media, American/English Literature, and Bangla language instructors) to teach Bangla at US higher education institution (college or university).

This nine-month non-degree programme provides Bangladeshi academics and professional with an excellent professional development opportunity to refine their skills, increase their English language proficiency, and enhance their knowledge of the United States.

Fulbright FLTA fellows typically teach Bangla language classes to American and international students from around the world.

Fellows and their students will have a unique opportunity to learn about each other's cultures and societies.

Fulbright FLTA participants may assist in up to twenty hours of language classes a week and are required to enroll in at least two courses per semester, one of which must be in US Studies.

Coursework is offered on either an audit or credit basis.

Fulbright FLTA participants will also be expected to facilitate cultural events, language clubs, discussion groups, and language tables and interact with their host community through conversation groups, extracurricular activities, and community outreach projects.

Since 2006, nearly 50 Bangladeshi academics have participated in this flagship educational exchange.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Fullbright / USA / US embassy Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

3h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

The six billion dollar man

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First Aid for Stroke: What you should know

First Aid for Stroke: What you should know

1h | Videos
Is smartphone use reducing our memory?

Is smartphone use reducing our memory?

3h | Videos
City dwellers in trouble due to lack of public transport

City dwellers in trouble due to lack of public transport

3h | Videos
Oil prices fall due to recession fears

Oil prices fall due to recession fears

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla