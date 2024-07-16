All public, private universities closed indefinitely; students asked to vacate halls

Curzon Hall, one of the symbolic landmarks of DU. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared that all public and private universities across the country will remain closed until further notice.

At the same time, all affiliated medical, textile, engineering and other colleges will also remain closed.

The UGC made the announcement in a statement issued tonight (16 July) amid violent clashes between quota protesters and police, BCL and Jubo League.

The commission also directed the university authorities to vacate the residential halls considering the safety of the students.

"The UGC has directed all universities to close their campuses and vacate dormitories. The specific closure timeline will be determined by individual institution," said UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman.

Meanwhile, Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur has been declared closed indefinitely following the death of a student reportedly during a clash between quota reform protest and police.

All students have been asked to vacate the three dormitories by noon tomorrow (17 July).

The decision was made at a syndicate meeting chaired by the university Vice-Chancellor Hasibur Rashid on Tuesday (16 July) night, said Muhammad Ali, director of Public Relations of the university.

Earlier in the day, all secondary, higher secondary, and polytechnic institutions and colleges under the National University were declared closed until further notice.

At least six people were killed and dozens were injured today as clashes took place during nationwide protests demanding the abolition of quota in government jobs.

Today's protest programme gained momentum as thousands of students from private universities and colleges have also joined the movement, which had previously been dominated by public university students.

The widespread demonstrations began this morning following violent attacks on quota protesters at public universities across the country yesterday (15 July). Over 300 students were injured in the attacks on quota protesters allegedly by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists on university campuses, according to the movement coordinates, doctors, and university officials.