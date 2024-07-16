Thursday's HSC, equivalent exams postponed
Schools, colleges, polytechnic institutions closed until further notice
The Ministry of Education has postponed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for all boards scheduled for next Thursday (18 July).
The ministry announced in a statement issued this (16 July) evening due to the ongoing quota reform movement and concerns about the safety of students.
Earlier, the ministry announced that all secondary, higher secondary, and polytechnic institutions will remain closed until further notice.