‘Aladdin’ Staged at Scholastica

The Drama, Music and Dance Club of Scholastica Senior Campus Uttara has staged the Annual Drama "Aladdin" on a grand scale.

The three-day drama at the school's STM Hall ended on Friday night, said a press release. About 80 talented performers mesmerized the audience with their astonishing performance in the play.

The Founder and Chairperson of Scholastica Yasmeen Murshed, the National Award winning actor Siam Ahmed and prominent media personality Shampa Reza graced the occasion with their presence.

Principal of Scholastica Senior Campus Uttara Farah Sophia Ahmed also gave her valuable speech on the occasion.

Under the overall supervision of Kazi Toufiqul Islam, Faculty of Drama and Gazi Munnaf Faculty of Music and president of the Drama Club Irfan Ibn Karim, various roles in the drama were portrayed by Sadi MD Rafid Anzum, Mashrur Mahtab, Jamil Farhan Sakief, Rumaisa Quayum, Zaarin Subah Esha, Sadia Nayar Ali, Arnab Kumar Kundu, Nahian Hossian Khan and others.

The student directors of the play were Samit Shaharaj (Music), Salima Tun Noor (Drama) and Afia Ibnat Halim (Dance).

A large number of students, parents and teachers enjoyed the event.

