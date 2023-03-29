Editors Guild expresses concern over Prothom Alo reporter being picked up

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 04:56 pm

Photo: Collected from the Facebook page of Editors Guild, Bangladesh.
Photo: Collected from the Facebook page of Editors Guild, Bangladesh.

The Editors Guild of Bangladesh, an association formed to protect editorial freedom and promote responsible journalism in the country, has expressed grave concern over the recent incident of picking up a Prothom Alo reporter by CID officers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (29 March), the Editors Guild emphasised that journalists must not be subjected to arrest, harassment or torture in any way.
 
The Editors Guild called for a free and independent working environment for the media, stating that if Prothom Alo published any report that violated the principles of journalism, the aggrieved party could seek recourse through the Bangladesh Press Council.
 
The Guild urged that the matter be settled through the Press Council.
DSA case: Prothom Alo reporter released after being picked up by CID, Home minister says

National daily Prothom Alo's Savar correspondent was picked up from his house by people claiming to be from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday (29 March).

 
A case under the Digital Security Act was filed against him by one Golam Kibria, a Jubo League leader on Wednesday.
 
Syed Golam Kibria, the general secretary of Ward-11 of the Dhaka north city unit Jubo League, filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station around 2:15am

