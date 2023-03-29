Prothom Alo Savar correspondent reportedly picked up by CID

The Savar correspondent of the national daily Prothom Alo was reportedly picked up from his house by people claiming to be from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today, the newspaper reported.

However, local police and CID officials in charge of the Dhaka division said that they do not know anything regarding the incident, the Prothom Alo report added.

According to the report, Shamsuzzaman Shams was picked up from his home in the Ambagan area adjacent to Jahangirnagar University in Savar at around 4am on Wednesday (29 March) by people in plain clothes claiming to be from the CID.

The report said citing witnesses that about 14-15 people in 3 cars went in front of Shamsuzzaman's house around 4am on Wednesday. Seven to eight of them entered the house. One searched Shamsuzzaman's living room and took a laptop used by him, two mobile phones and a portable hard disk.

It added that the owner of the house where Shamsuzzaman lived was called by the CID. They told him that there were objections regarding a report done by Shamsuzzaman, so he is being taken for questioning.

"I did not know about this before. I was contacted by the police at half past one. Shamsuzzaman's sister-in-law is an officer in the university, they took me to Shamsuzzaman's house in that connection," Jahangirnagar University Chief Security Officer Sudipta Shaheen told Prothom Alo.